Build-A-Bear brings back 'pay your age' promo for birthdays

Following Build-A-Bear's "pay your age" promotion debacle, the company announced they are bringing back the deal as a part of their bonus club.Build-A-Bear's new promotion allows birthday boys and girls to pay their age for a Birthday Treat Bear during their birthday month. The bear regularly costs $14.Customers must be a part of Build-A-Bear's bonus club to redeem the offer.The promotion comes after Build-A-Bear's failed "pay your age" sale which was shut down after massive lives formed at store across the country. The company gave an apology and offered a $15 voucher for customers who were turned away.