Cure your winter blues at the Chicago Boat, RV & Strictly Sail Show

CHICAGO (WLS) --McCormick Place is turning into an oasis away from the chill of winter during the 87th Progressive Insurance Chicago Boat, RV & Strictly Sail Show. It's the Midwest's largest outdoors show featuring over 600 of the newest power and sailboats, dozens of RVs, a lineup of over 200 boating and sailing seminars, and interactive fun for the whole family. The Chicago Boat, RV & Strictly Sail Show run January 11-15, 2017 at McCormick Place's South Hall. Admission is $14, but kids 15 and under get in free.
There are several trends taking over the boating world in 2017. U.S. boat sales are expected to surge this year. Industry experts say many buyers are looking for large boats, such as yachts and cruising boats. Boating companies are also embracing the "sharing economy," which are helping more and more people discover boating through rental apps and websites. Chicago Boat, RV & Strictly Sail Show Manager Keith Ogulnick joined Eyewitness News live from the showroom floor to talk about all of the top trends.
87th Chicago Boat, RV & Strictly Sail Show
Date: Saturday January 14-Sunday, January 15, 2017
Hours: Saturday January 14 10am-8pm/Sunday, January 15, 2017 10am-5pm
Address: McCormick Place-South Building, 2301 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, Illinois 60616
Admission: $14.00 for adults/FREE for children 15 years & under
www.ChicagoBoatShow.com
Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter: #ChiBoatShow