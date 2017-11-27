Cyber Monday: Kenosha Amazon facility in high gear

The Cyber Monday madness was well underway late Monday morning at the Amazon distribution center in Kenosha, Wis.ABC7 Eyewitness News got a look at how workers make the same-day shipping magic happen on one of the busiest online shopping days of the year.Amazon shoppers bought up more than 64 million items worldwide on Cyber Monday last year. That's about 740 items per second. The company said this year, it's going to be even busier.Amazon has deals on toys, tablets, home goods and more on Cyber Monday. Another big seller are books, Amazon's original bread and butter."Last year on Cyber Monday, we had customers that ordered - on mobile devices alone - 36 toys per-second, which is pretty incredible. Great deals on toys today, too. We have our Star Wars Droid Inventors Kit, which is great for the little Jedi in your life who can build and operate their own droid. That is 20 percent off today," Amazon Spokesperson Kerri Catallozzi said.Dana Mitchell started making jewelry at her home in southwest suburban Downers Grove a few years ago. Thanks to Amazon, she's now reaching customers across the country."I can reach everywhere from the west to the east coast," Mitchell said. She's an Amazon Handmade Artisan."It just opens the door to so many people - millions of people that don't know about my jewelry brand," Mitchell said.She said her success is thanks to enormous distribution centers like the one in Kenosha, which opened in May 2015."We're here to service the greater Chicago area and greater Milwaukee area. We're strategically located between those two cities, so that's what we're doing here today," said John Henry, who knows the online shopping holiday chaos well.This year is his ninth year in a row to work Cyber Monday."This is our game day. This is what our associates get excited about," Henry said.He said this year, shipping is faster than ever, as the technology gets better across the industry."We change. We move at the speed of our customer's expectations," Henry said.The Kenosha facility has more than 3,500 full-time employees and another 1,000 seasonal workers. It's one of 25 Amazon fulfillment centers like it across the globe.