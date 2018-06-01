WINDY CITY LIVE

Find the perfect gifts for dads and grads

Windy City Live helps you pick great gifts for all the dads and grads you know. (WLS)

Graduation season and Father's Day are right around the corner. Lifestyle and entertainment expert Josh McBride stopped by WCL with the perfect gift ideas for dads and grads!

Johnnie Walker Blue Label

$225
reservebar.com

Lands End Polos
Prices vary
LandsEnd.com

BakBlade 2.0
$29.95
bakblade.com

Joseph Abboud Faded Indigo Fragrance
$65
menswearhouse.com

Hydrafacial
Prices vary
hydrafacial.com
Cranium Care
$19
cranium.care

BluWinx Glasses
Starting at $98
bluwinx.com
