CHICAGO (WLS) --Feeling overwhelmed this holiday season? Starbucks is doing what it can to keep you caffeinated.
Starbucks says it is giving away free espresso drinks this season, as long as you're in the right store.
Over the next 10 days, select Starbucks shops will host Pop Up Cheer Parties, where customers can get free tall handcrafted espresso beverages, from mochas to chestnut praline lattes.
The event will be held at 100 Starbucks stores in the U.S. per day, from 1 to 2pm.
These locations are going to change each day, and will be listed over at Starbucks's Cheer website and on Twitter, using #FindCheer #10daysofcheer.
For Saturday, you can get in on the action at these five Chicago area stores:
Fashion Outlet Mall
5220 Fashion Outlets Way Ste 8
Rosemont, IL 60018
Woodstock
129 Van Buren Street
Woodstock, IL 60098
Governor's Highway
18322 South Governors Hwy
Homewood, IL 60430
Lake & LaSalle
180 N. Lasalle Street #105
Chicago, IL 60601
Randolph & Well
171 W. Randolph
Chicago, IL 60606
If you're not one of the lucky ones today near a Pop Up Cheer Party site, you're not going to walk away empty handed.
You can find "Cheer Cards" at your participating Starbucks, good for discounts on beverages, lunch items and more over the next 10 days.