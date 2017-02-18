SHOPPING

Glitter Hatchimals on the way for summer 2017

EMBED </>More News Videos

Spin Master, the company behind the hottest toy of 2016, has announced new Hatchimals for 2017.

TORONTO --
Remember Hatchimals, the furry, interactive toys that self-hatch out of an egg? They sold out over the holidays, but now they're back and better than ever.

Creator Spin Mater is introducing two new glitter version in July. The animals, which will retail for approximately $60, will feature sparkling fur.

"This was a fun result of focus groups where fans told us they wanted to see some sparkle and glitter on the toy," Tara Tucker, vice president of global communications for Spin Master, told CNN.

The company is also rolling out a mini line in May, dubbed Hatchimals Colleggtibles. The line will feature 70 different creatures, which will retail for $2.99 each or 9.99 for a 4-pack.

Unlike the original Hatchimals, Colleggtibles don't hatch on their own -- kids will have to coax the critters out of their shells.
Related Topics:
shoppingfamilychildrentoyswhat's trendingbuzzworthyu.s. & world
