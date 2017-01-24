Hot new baby products for 2017

It's a new year and lots of a new products are hitting the market designed to make caring for a baby a little easier for mom and dad.Lindsay Pinchuk from Bump Club and Beyond stopped by ABC7 with a look at some of the things that caught her eye.Invented by pediatrician and sleep expert, Dr. Harvey Karp, the Snoo Smart Sleeper promises safe, smart and better sleep for baby with the touch of a button. Attendees at many Gearaaplooza stops will have the chance to see it firsthand.$1160.00This is a FUN gift and something that many new moms will certainly love. A throwback to our childhood, baby can now play with teethers that look like Nintendo controllers and wear bibs sporting our favorite Super Mario icons.Nintendo Silicone Teether $9.95Nintendo SuperBib 2-pack $12.95Nintendo Sleeved bib $12.95Nintendo Junior Bib $9.95Nintendo Splat Mat $19.95Nintendo Clear Travel Bag 3-pack $16.95Nintendo Wet Bag $10.95Nintendo Reusable Snack Bag Large $5.95Nintendo Snack Bag Reusable Snack Bag 2-pack, Small $7.95The chair starts at birth and goes up to adulthood. It's incredibly comfortable and beautiful. Fun Fact: This chair was designed by Peter Opsvik who designed the iconic Tripp Trapp high chair. Release date in the USA: Q1 2017. $299The first lightweight umbrella stroller that can hold two infant car seats. PERFECT for twins! $249.99Instead of using chemical fire retardants, the 2017 Mesa line will come in a brand new fashion, Henry, made of a merino wool blend, bonded to foam. Wool is naturally fire resistant and comfortable for babies in all climates. UppaBaby is the first to market with this awesome safety feature! $299.99; $349.99 for the all wool Henry fashion.This new carrier by our friends at Contours is a great price point at under $100. With no separate inserts it starts at 8 lbs and goes up to 30 lbs. $99This is AMAZING! Everything including monitor, baby scale (track baby's weight), door sensor, and humidifier can all be connected on an app on your phone so you can track everything over time as well as control the baby's room without having to go in there! You, your husband, and caregivers can all have the app with all the info on right your phones.Monitor & Camera- $399.99Additional camera $199.99Humidifier- $99.99Dream Machine- $79.99Scale- $99.99Sensors (2 pack)- $49.99