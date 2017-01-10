SHOPPING

How to cash in on post-holiday deals

Here are some of the bust buys in January - and what you should wait to put down that cash for. (WLS)

Now that the holidays are over and you've put a slight dent in your wallet, shopping may be the last thing on your mind.

But one good thing about the post-holiday season is some of the great deals that might be worth the purchase. Here are some of the bust buys in January - and what you should wait to put down that cash for.

If saving a few bucks is part of your New Year's resolution, January is a great time to cash in, according to research done by the folks at NerdWallet.

If you can find anything left on the clearance aisles, Christmas decorations is one of the best buys after the holidays. It's a great time to stock up on artificial trees, ornaments and wrapping paper. TVs are another great buy.

With the end of football season approaching, retailers kick off sales near the end of January, right in time for Superbowl Sunday.

And you might've guessed fitness gear and memberships are also great deals. Gyms often discount rates for new members looking to lose a few of those holiday pounds.

But with all the great buys, there are a few you might want to skip. NerdWallet suggests passing on toys. With Christmas and Hanukkah over, you won't see too many retailers discounting them for a while.

Smart phones are another item to hold off on. If you're an iPhone user, new models are usually released in September after the annual new product unveiling. For Samsung loyalists, the new Galaxy is expected to arrive in April.
