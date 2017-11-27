Illinois holiday unclaimed property auction begins

CHICAGO (WLS) --The Illinois Treasurer's Office kicked off its holiday unclaimed property auction on Cyber Monday.
Nearly 450 items worth about $66,000 are up for grabs, officials said. The items, which were appraised by an outside vendor, include:
-an autographed Ryne Sandberg baseball card
-a Frank Thomas 22K gold baseball card with certificate of authenticity
-a 1957 one-dollar silver certificate "error note"
-two 1928 twenty-dollar gold certificated
-a 14K multi-colored diamond necklace and bracelet set
-a 14K gold ring with diamond and gemstone accents
-an 18K gold ring with emerald stones
-Gorham sterling silver flatware
The auction ends Dec. 1. To check out these items and more, visit www.illinoistreasurer.gov.