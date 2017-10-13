SHOPPING

Joliet mall teen supervision policy begins Friday

A new policy takes effect Friday at the mall in southwest suburban Joliet. (WLS)

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) --
A new policy takes effect Friday at the mall in southwest suburban Joliet.

The youth supervision policy is a new approach at Louis-Joliet Mall, where managers are trying to combat issues with unsupervised teens. Mall officials hope to recreate a family friendly environment.

Shoppers will be greeted Friday by mall security, who will provide a handout about the new rules.

Anyone age 17 or younger has to be escorted by an adult, parent or legal guardian age 21 or older on Fridays and Saturdays between 5 p.m. and close. On adult may accompany up to six youths at a time.

Teens scheduled to work during the policy hours will need to show a valid ID and proof of employment.

Other shoppers may be asked to provide proof of age with a valid ID such as a driver's license, state ID card, military ID, passport or visa.

The new policy does not apply to the movie theater in the mall.
