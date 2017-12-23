  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Last-minute shoppers hitting stores on final weekend before Christmas

It's the final weekend for families to hit the stores and gear up for the big day on Monday. (WLS)

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
It's the final weekend for families to hit the stores and gear up for the big day on Monday. But if you put off shopping until Saturday, you may be in line for some Christmas cheer.

This is a big money-making day for brick and mortar retailers like Target. According to Chicago-based retail analytics company ShopperTrak, Saturday is the second busiest holiday shopping day behind Black Friday.

Super Saturday or as it's sometimes known as Panic Saturday is marked with deep discounts and one-day sales, all to targets those last minute shoppers.

"All the high-end stuff, you get cheaper now, and the bad thing is just the lines and how it is so crowded you can barely walk inside the store," said shopper Susy Jimenez.

"I'm going to do some grocery shopping because I think it's supposed to snow tomorrow I've heard, so make sure I have that and have all the gift cards and presents and everything that I need today," said shopper Yvonne Intsiful.

In addition to last-minute deals, big retailers are expected to have longer hours, some extending into Christmas Eve. 126 million people are expected to shop this weekend.
