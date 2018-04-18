Liquidation firms win bid for The Bon-Ton Stores, all Carson's stores to close

NEW YORK --Two liquidation firms are the victors of an auction for the bankrupt company's assets, after the retailer failed to find a bidder willing to continue operating the business. A bankruptcy court approved the sale and liquidation details after a hearing Wednesday.
The Bon-Ton Stores Inc. was operating 260 stores in 24 states, largely in the Northeast and Midwest, when it filed for bankruptcy in January. Liquidation firms Great American Group and Tiger Capital Group are the winners of the auction.
The company announced they were closing four Carson's locations in the Chicago area in January.
The Bon-Ton Stores part of a larger group of retailers falling on hard times, facing bankruptcy and store closings. Toys R Us is also currently shutting its U.S. business.
Bon-Ton released a statement Wednesday:
"On April 18, 2018, Bon-Ton officially announced Bankruptcy Court approval of the sale of the inventory and substantially all of the Company's assets. As such, Bon-Ton will conduct an orderly wind-down of its operations and is committed to minimizing the impact of this development on our associates, customers, vendors and the communities we serve.
We expect the liquidation process in all Bon-Ton stores to begin shortly. Throughout the store closing sales, our stores, e-commerce and mobile platforms under the Bon-Ton, Bergner's, Boston Store, Carson's, Elder-Beerman, Herberger's and Younkers nameplates will remain open and serving customers. We will continue to provide more details on our going out of business sales in the near term.
On behalf of all of us, thank you for your support and business."
WLS-TV contributed to this report