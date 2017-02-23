RECALL

Little Tykes toddler swings recalled due to fall hazard

Little Tikes 2-in-1 Snug 'n Secure Pink toddler swings are being recalled because the plastic seat can crack or break, posing a fall hazard. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission )

HUDSON, Ohio (WLS) --
More than half a million toddler swings are being recalled because the plastic seat can crack or break, posing a fall hazard.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said there have been 140 reports of the Little Tykes 2-in-1 Snug-n-Secure toddler swings' plastic seats breaking. There have been 39 injuries to children, including abrasions, bruises, cuts and bumps to the head. Two of the reported injuries included children with a broken arm.

The CPSC said around 540,000 of the toddler swings were sold at Walmart, Toys "R" Us and other retailers from November 2009 through May 20014 for around $25.

The recalled swings have a pink t-shaped restraint in front and are suspended by four yellow ropes. The model number 615573 is molded on the back of the swing seat and there is a manufacturing date code stamp on the back of the seat. The molded INNER arrow of the date code stamp points to "10", "11", "12" or "13", it is included in the recall. In addition, swings with a date code stamp of "9" on the INNER arrow combined with "43" or higher number stamped on the OUTER are included in this recall. No other date codes or other colored swings are affected.

The CPSC said consumers should immediately stop using the recalled swings and contact Little Tikes for a refund in the form of a credit towards the purchase of another Little Tikes product.

You can contact Little Tikes toll-free at 855-284-1903 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.littletikes.com and click on Product Recalls under the At Your Service menu for more information.

For more information, visit: https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Little-Tikes-Recalls-Toddler-Swings
Related Topics:
shoppingproduct recallsrecalltoddleru.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
RECALL
2 million Calphalon knives recalled due to laceration hazard
PetSmart recalls canned dog and cat food
Evanger's recalls dog food due to contamination
2M patio chairs recalled due to fall risk
More recall
SHOPPING
2 million Calphalon knives recalled due to laceration hazard
Glitter Hatchimals on the way for summer 2017
Wal-Mart buys outdoor clothes and gear seller Moosejaw
Gifts for Your Valentine
More Shopping
Top Stories
Pregnant woman among 7 killed in city's deadliest day of shootings this year
Powerball winning numbers drawing yields winner in Indiana for lottery jackpot of $435M
Police digging at Joliet home for woman missing since 1990
Ouch! Man grades apology letter from ex-girlfriend
Man claims dog shot his girlfriend
Officer who accidentally killed woman during gun training exercise charged with manslaughter
Man charged with murder in case of Ga. teacher missing since 2005
Show More
Beyonce out of Coachella; will perform in 2018
Sources: Bulls send Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott to Thunder
Police: Teen killed while protecting mom during Subway robbery
Preschool teacher fired after anti-Semitic tweets
Police: Mother fatally struck in hit-and-run while carrying toddler
More News
Photos
Frito the rescue dog reunited with his siblings after a viral Facebook post
Police dog shot last month in Gary still recovering
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day
Chicago Cubs, White Sox spring training underway in Arizona
More Photos