SHOPPING

Locally-owned businesses celebrate Small Business Saturday

EMBED </>More Videos

Shoppers around the city celebrated Small Business Saturday, a push to get shoppers to spend money at locally-owned businesses. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Shoppers around the city celebrated Small Business Saturday, a push to get shoppers to spend money at locally-owned businesses.

Chicago area resident Tiava likes the big idea of shopping small.

"I'm glad that both my money and my support can be tied to it," said shopper Tiava.

She was among other like-minded consumers who shopped this weekend at Connect South Shore, a pop-up shop featuring nearly three dozen vendors.

"I think that there are a lot of underutilized spaces throughout the South Side, even further south, so I think it's important to activate those spaces," said Connect South Shore General Manager Kenneth Pickett.

It's all a part of Small Business Saturday, the national initiative sandwiched between Black Friday and Cyber Monday that encourages consumers to support small businesses by shopping locally during the big kickoff weekend to the holiday shopping season.

"If the money stays in the community, we can provide more jobs for small businesses," said Ciara Whitaker with the South Shore Chamber of Commerce.

The Connect South Shore pop-up shop is located in a vacant dollar store this year. It's a new location in the South Shore neighborhood, but the second year of the three-day event to that aims to promote local artisans, authors and other businesses like custom t-shirt maker Free Breakfast Apparel.

"These types of markets are good for us to generate that traffic onto our website," said local vendor Alejandro Dejesus.

Last year, millions of consumers shopped at mom and pop shops on Small Business Saturday.

There were similar events throughout the city and suburbs from Lincoln Square on the North Side of the city to west suburban LaGrange.

Local merchants said this day is so important for them because they can nearly double their revenue for the day. They also said that its important because they can develop online relationships and hopefully get more shoppers to purchase items on Cyber Monday.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shoppingsmall businessholiday shoppingSouth ShoreLincoln SquareLa Grange
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SHOPPING
Shop local during Small Business Saturday
Black Friday shoppers get up early to get deals
Christmas tree shortage leads to higher prices
Macy's Black Friday stalled by problems with credit card system
More Shopping
Top Stories
Police: 4 robbed at gunpoint in 2 separate South Loop robberies
5 dead, 24 wounded in Thanksgiving weekend shootings across Chicago
Judge orders CPS to pay longtime teacher $1M in civil case
Teenager detained at Canada border; grandmother found dead
Police release surveillance images of Green Line robbery suspect
Man pays for layaway orders at NJ Toys 'R Us
Who's the boss come Monday at consumer agency?
Nintendo's SNES Classic back at Best Buy this Saturday
Show More
2-unit apartment fire displaces several Summit families
Woman, 24, injured when crash forces car into Glenview bus stop
Strong-arm robbers strike twice in 5 minutes in Rogers Park
Hunter fatally shoots woman walking dogs in New York field
More News
Top Video
Police: 4 robbed at gunpoint in 2 separate South Loop robberies
Fox Valley Ballet presents 'The Nutcracker'
Weekend Watch: Illinois gas tax
Shop local during Small Business Saturday
More Video