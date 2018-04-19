SHOPPING

More than $100K in unclaimed property to be auctioned live in Chicago

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div></div>
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Rare jewelry, coins and other valuables will be sold to the highest bidder at a live auction hosted by the Illinois Treasurer's Office next month.

The unclaimed property, 921 items valued at $100,500, will be put on the put on the auction block at the Chicago Plumbers Local 130 Union Hall on May 12.

The items include three Lee Godie drawings, a gold national bicentennial medal, five bicentennial coin sets, a yellow gold Rolex, currency from the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago and Columbian half dollars commemorating the World's Columbian Exposition of 1893, which was held in Chicago.

A selection of the items up for auction were put on display Thursday at the Thompson Center, for people to check out before bidding begins.

The live auction will begin at 10 a.m. on May 12 and will include 175 lots. The items were appraised by an outside vendor.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingauctionWest Loop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
Target offering car seat trade-ins for discount on a new seat
Liquidation firms win bid for The Bon-Ton Stores, all Carson's stores to close
Hottest products for new parents
The Toy Insider Mom shares new summer games
More Shopping
Top Stories
Boyfriend charged after toddler accidentally shoots pregnant mom in Merrillville
Woman who allegedly put infant girls in suitcase identified, charges filed
Racially derogatory social media posts lead to drug arrest of Harvard man
Cook Co. property owners must pay up or face auction
Sen. Duckworth makes history, casts vote with baby on Senate floor
More than 12 charged in connection with drug trafficking operation
White Sox to become first MLB team to stop serving plastic straws
Massachusetts preschool bans kids from using term 'best friend'
Show More
Police: Man claiming to be A-Rod's nephew held for ransom
Krispy Kreme's new Lemon Glaze Doughnut to debut for 1 week only
Postal worker sexually abused in Ashburn
2 men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks speak out
More News