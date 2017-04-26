  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
SHOPPING

One of a Kind Spring Show starts Friday

EMBED </>More News Videos

More than 300 designers, artists and makers converge for a three day shopping experience at the second annual "One of Kind Spring Show" at The Merchandise Mart. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
More than 300 designers, artists and makers converge for a three day shopping experience at the second annual "One of Kind Spring Show" at The Merchandise Mart. The show is from April 28 through April 30.

The spring show features specialty items and artwork in a range of mediums. Shoppers also have the opportunity to participate in interactive experiences including hands-on crafts and cooking demonstrations.

Items available for purchase include accessories, bath and body, ceramics, fashion, fiber art, furniture, photography, sculptures and much more.

Lisa Simonian, the vice president of marketing at The Mart, stopped by ABC 7 to share more about the show.

For more information visit oneofakindshowchicago.com.

Products Featured on TV:
Ferrel Necklace
Price: $96
Studio: Anne-Marie Chagnon
Artist: Anne-Marie Chagnon
Location: Montreal, Quebec
Website: www.annemariechagnon.com

Lemon Verbena Beeswax Hand Cream and soap
Price: $24 and $7
Studio: Bee Lovely Botanicals
Artist: Jodie Kieliszewski
Location: Unionville, Michigan
Website: www.beelovelybotanicals.com

Golf Club Bottle Opener
Price: $35-$55
Studio: Brainchild Conspiracy
Artist: Todd Handlogten
Location: Crawfordsville, Indiana

Website: www.brainchildconspiracy.com

Montana Honey Moonshine Barrel Aged Maple Syrup
Price: $35
Studio: Burton's Maplewood Farm
Artist: Tim Burton
Location: Medora, Indiana
Website: www.burtonsmaplewoodfarm.com

Super Awesome Chicago Mug
Price: $35
Studio: Circa Ceramics
Artist: Nancy Witt
Location: Chicago, Illinois
Website: www.circaceramics.com

Message Puffs
Price: $3 per letter
Studio: Puffs of Doom
Location: Chicago, Illinois
Website: www.puffsofdoom.com

Self Care Package
Price: Matcha Mask ($17)

Morning Face Oil ($28)
Lemon Poppy Soap ($9)
Underarm Butter ($12)
Sage bundle ($5)
Mask brush ($5)
Studio: Scratch Goods
Location: Chicago, Illinois
Website: www.scratchgoods.com

13.5x13.5in piece made of pine
Price: $75
Studio: Sweet Home Wiscago
Artist: Catie Lutsey
Location: Chicago, Illinois
Website: www.sweethomewiscago.com

Bud Vase
Price: $39
Studio: Vault Furniture
Artist: Brandilyn and Andrew
Location: Chicago, Illinois
Website: www.vaultfurniture.com
Related Topics:
shoppingshoppingcommunityRiver North
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SHOPPING
NES Classic mini console discontinued
Amazon bookstore opens in Chicago
Family of mom who allegedly abandoned child at supermarket speaks out
The 2017 Winner of 'Peapod's Next Best' Is...
More shopping
SHOPPING
J.C. Penney delays closing of 138 stores by several weeks
Target recalls 560K Easter, dinosaur toys
hhgregg begins going-out-of-business sales following bankruptcy
Chicago Art & Design Show at Navy Pier
More Shopping
Top Stories
1-year-old girl missing from Joliet Township
Man found unresponsive at Hyde Park hazmat situation
About 45 shots fired during Jack-in-the-Box robbery-shootout; suspect, 16, killed
Day care owner charged after baby dies on first day
Trump proposing 'biggest tax cut' in US history
Jesse Jackson Jr. dismisses divorce case in Chicago
'My child is NOT required to share with yours'
Show More
I-88 road rage shooting suspect's bail set at $3 million
Illinois board to consider Hastert's state lawmaker pension
Man CPD officer tried to take under his wing convicted in cop's murder
Check your piggy bank! Rare pennies worth $85,000
US ups Korean defenses, top admiral says forces are capable
More News
Top Video
1-year-old girl missing from Joliet Township
I-88 road rage shooting suspect's bail set at $3 million
Man found unresponsive at Hyde Park hazmat situation
Grand Rapids police under fire for pointing guns at children
More Video