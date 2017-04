One of a Kind Spring Show starts Friday

More than 300 designers, artists and makers converge for a three day shopping experience at the second annual "One of Kind Spring Show" at The Merchandise Mart. The show is from April 28 through April 30.The spring show features specialty items and artwork in a range of mediums. Shoppers also have the opportunity to participate in interactive experiences including hands-on crafts and cooking demonstrations.Items available for purchase include accessories, bath and body, ceramics, fashion, fiber art, furniture, photography, sculptures and much more.Lisa Simonian, the vice president of marketing at The Mart, stopped by ABC 7 to share more about the show.For more information visit oneofakindshowchicago.com Products Featured on TV:Price: $96Studio: Anne-Marie ChagnonArtist: Anne-Marie ChagnonLocation: Montreal, QuebecWebsite: www.annemariechagnon.com Price: $24 and $7Studio: Bee Lovely BotanicalsArtist: Jodie KieliszewskiLocation: Unionville, MichiganWebsite: www.beelovelybotanicals.com Price: $35-$55Studio: Brainchild ConspiracyArtist: Todd HandlogtenLocation: Crawfordsville, IndianaWebsite: www.brainchildconspiracy.com Price: $35Studio: Burton's Maplewood FarmArtist: Tim BurtonLocation: Medora, IndianaWebsite: www.burtonsmaplewoodfarm.com Price: $35Studio: Circa CeramicsArtist: Nancy WittLocation: Chicago, IllinoisWebsite: www.circaceramics.com Price: $3 per letterStudio: Puffs of DoomLocation: Chicago, IllinoisWebsite: www.puffsofdoom.com Price: Matcha Mask ($17)Morning Face Oil ($28)Lemon Poppy Soap ($9)Underarm Butter ($12)Sage bundle ($5)Mask brush ($5)Studio: Scratch GoodsLocation: Chicago, IllinoisWebsite: www.scratchgoods.com Price: $75Studio: Sweet Home WiscagoArtist: Catie LutseyLocation: Chicago, IllinoisWebsite: www.sweethomewiscago.com Price: $39Studio: Vault FurnitureArtist: Brandilyn and AndrewLocation: Chicago, IllinoisWebsite: www.vaultfurniture.com