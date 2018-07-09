SHOPPING

Parenting deal alert: Build-A-Bear hosts 'Pay Your Age' Day on Thursday

Parents can bring their kids to Build-A-Bear on July 12 to pay their age for a stuffed animal. (Adam Bettcher/Getty Images for Build-A-Bear)

Build-A-Bear is hosting a one-day summer promotion that's perfect for the little ones: Pay-Your-Age Day.

The event, which takes place on July 12, is meant to kick off the retailer's "Count Your Candles" birthday program.

Anyone, young or old, can walk into a Build-A-Bear store on Thursday and purchase a Make-Your-Own stuffed animal for a price that corresponds to that person's age. You're required to enroll in the Build-A-Bear Bonus Club rewards program in order to claim the deal, according to a press release. Kids must get permission from a parent or guardian 18 or older in order to enroll.


If the store's crowded or you don't have time, you don't have to stay and stuff the animal in order to take advantage of the deal. You can buy your new furry friend unstuffed and come back later to stuff it.

The deal is limited to one stuffed animal per guest. In order to buy an animal for a child, that child has to be present in the store with you.

The offer can't be combined with other offers. It doesn't include outfits, sounds, accessories or scents.
