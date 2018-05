The Randolph Street Market is celebrating their 15th anniversary this weekend.Event: 15th Anniversary Randolph Street MarketDate: Sunday, May 27Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.Address: 1341 W Randolph St Chicago, IL 60607Admission: Kids under 12 enter for free!, $10 adults general admission, $5 students and seniors, $15 admission plus tote, $40 family package. $50 4-friends package, includes four mimosas or beersLink: www.randolphstreetmarket.com