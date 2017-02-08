  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
WINDY CITY LIVE

Sexy Valentine's Day looks for all sizes with Tamika Maria Price

Wardrobe stylist Tamika Maria Price had tips for being sexy for women of all sizes. (WLS)

The cold weather is not quite over yet, but Valentine's Day is right around the corner. How do you stay warm, look sexy AND do it in any size?

Wardrobe stylist Tamika Maria Price gave us some looks that will "wow" your date every time!

For more about Tamika, visit her website: http://www.tamikaprice.com/

To shop Tamika's styles, check out Standout Style Boutique: https://shopstandout.com/

Check out Boss Babe at Block 37 in the Chicago Loop.
https://blockthirtyseven.com/event-item/boss-babe/
