Shop local during Small Business Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Shoppers are busy completing their holiday gift lists. And if you're looking for a unique gift, while also supporting your neighborhood, look no further than Small Business Saturday. Traditionally held the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Small Business Saturday encourages shoppers to spend their money at local stores to put economic spending power back into their community.
In celebration of Small Business Saturday, the Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce is offering a fun-filled day of holiday events on November 25, 2017. Local shops will offer special deals, Dickens-style carolers will provide music and ice sculptures will greet shoppers. There also a festive tree-lighting ceremony will take place at 5:30pm in Giddings Plaza.
In addition, throughout the holiday season, shoppers can participate in Unwrap Lincoln Square Ravenswood, which rewards shoppers for supporting neighborhood merchants. Starting the Friday after Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve, the Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce will reward the first 150 shoppers who spend $300 between a minimum of three local businesses with a $50 Bridgeview Bank Visa Gift Card. Complete details and boundaries for the promotion can be found at www.lincolnsquare.org/unwrap-lsr.
Rudy Flores, the executive director of the Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce, joined ABC 7 live from Lincoln Square to talk about all the events for Small Business Saturday.
EVENT:
Name of event: Lincoln Square Ravenswood Small Business Saturday & Tree Lighting
Date: November 25th
Hours: All Day Long
Address: Lincoln Square & Ravenswood
Tree Lighting, Victorian Caroling, Ice Sculptures, Shopping Small
Link: www.lincolnsquare.org, www.lincolnsquareravenswood.org