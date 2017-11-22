SHOPPING

Shopping in Illinois on Small Business Saturday

Saturday, November 25th is Small Business Saturday.

Stephen J Lewis
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Saturday, November 25th is Small Business Saturday.

Since its inception in 2010, there has been a growing swell of support for shopping at local independent businesses on this day, wedged between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Businesses in west suburban La Grange are pulling out the stops to create fun shopper experiences - including cooking, decorating and cocktail making demonstrations, and a scavenger hunt throughout La Grange shops.

To check out what businesses in La Grange are offering for Small Business Saturday, click here.

You can also look for products made in Illinois by checking out the Illinois Made Holiday Gift Guide.
