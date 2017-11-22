WINDY CITY LIVE

Small Business Saturday: Tips for shopping women-owned businesses with Tamika Maria Price

The weekend after Thanksgiving is usually all about shopping, which includes Small Business Saturday - a day to shop locally at the small independent stores - and make a big difference.

Tamika Maria Price -- stylist, entrepreneur and owner of the Standout Style Boutique - stopped by WCL to talk about how to find the best gifts while shopping locally.

To find out more about Tamika, visit her website:
http://www.tamikaprice.com/

To shop Tamika's styles, check out Standout Style Boutique:
https://shopstandout.com/

TAMIKA'S PICKS FROM WOMEN-OWNED SMALL BUSINESSES

Love Peridot
Curated collection of affordable accessories with a luxe feel
www.loveperidot.com
Nzuri Body Essentials
Hand-crafted body butters, soaps and scrubs by a mother/daughter duo
www.elegantbehavior.com

Chic Shirt Shop
Graphic tops, "She From Chicago" Off The Shoulder Sweatshirt
www.chicshirtshop.com

Love Verse
Local designer, Velvet Black Dress
www.lovemyverse.com

Aura Bazaar
Autumn Dress (black and sequin dress)
Available at the Boss Babe Pop-Up Shop (Westfield Old Orchard Mall)

Standout Style Boutique
Kelli Dress (wine colored dress)
www.shopstandout.com
