Local stylists and sisters Kharyn and Khamiya Beard stopped by to share festive looks for the holidays. Plus, the share the inspiration behind some of their most popular looks, including our very own Val Warner!The stylists show a holiday casual chic look, a holiday office party look, a New Years Eve glam look, and some men's holiday formal looks. The styles range from $49 to $425.For all of these outfits, visit the shop at khamrynb.com.