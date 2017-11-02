HOLIDAY

Survey: 40 percent have already started holiday shopping

EMBED </>More Videos

How normal are your holiday shopping habits? A survey by the National Retail Federation found that most shoppers will start their holiday shopping before or during the month of November. (Shutterstock)

If you have started your holiday shopping, you're not alone.

This graph has been embedded from the National Retail Federation.

About 40 percent of consumers have at least started their holiday shopping by the beginning of November, according to the National Retail Federation's consumer survey, which is conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics.

Meanwhile, November is the most popular month to start holiday shopping, with around 42 percent saying they begin sometime during the month. Another 19 percent get started in the first two weeks of December, while only 2 percent save all of their shopping until the last two weeks before the holiday.

The survey also looked at other spending habits anticipated for the season. The average spent this year is predicted to be $967.13.

For the first time this year, the most popular type of destination for shopping is online, followed by department stores. The most popular type of gift requested is a gift card, followed by clothing and accessories.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shoppingholidaypersonal financegiftschristmas
Load Comments
HOLIDAY
Don't miss your favorite movies on '25 Days of Christmas'
Kristen Bell admits she's never sent a Christmas card
Christkindlmarket mugs unveiled!
Not-so-spooky Halloween facts
More holiday
SHOPPING
Christkindlmarket mugs unveiled!
Bump Club and Beyond's Gearapalooza
What stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving?
Sears revives classic Wish Book
More Shopping
Top Stories
Man who shot himself in penis charged in West Pullman robbery
3 killed in Colorado Walmart shooting; suspect arrested
Ald. Willie Cochran collapses during budget hearing
Sisters pistol-whipped during Chinatown robbery
Woman killed, struck by at least 1 vehicle on South Side
Woman dubbed 'Hot Felon' convicted after arrest for gun in car with baby
Here are Oprah's Favorite Things this year
High-fat Ketogenic diet may help with weight loss
Show More
Cops: Teen throwing eggs at cars run down by driver
Beloved giraffe 'Mithra' euthanized at Brookfield Zoo
Kidde recalls more than 40M fire extinguishers
Motive unclear after parent killed taking teacher hostage at school
Family of model killed 2 years ago to increase reward for information
More News
Top Video
Doctor shares cheat sheet for getting the best quality sleep
Sisters pistol-whipped during Chinatown robbery
Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley talk with ABC 7 ahead of CMA Awards
I-Team: Justice for Diamond Turner
More Video