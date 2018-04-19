The Bon-Ton Stores announce liquidation sales after bankruptcy approved

NEW YORK --The Bon-Ton Stores announced going out of business sales will begin on Friday, April 20, in 212 stores and e-commerce stores they operate, after its liquidation plan was approved by a judge Wednesday.
The sales will be for stores and websites under the Bon-Ton, Bergner's, Boston Store, Carson's, Elder-Beerman, Herberger's and Younkers nameplates.
A complete store listing, including locations in Illinois and Indiana, can be found at stores.bonton.com.
The liquidation sales are expected to run 10 to 12 weeks. Bon-Ton has a total of 250 stores, but 38 of them had already announced they were closing, and held going out of business sales, previously.
The company announced they were closing four Carson's locations in the Chicago area in January.
The Bon-Ton Stores part of a larger group of retailers falling on hard times, facing bankruptcy and store closings. Toys R Us is also currently shutting its U.S. business.
The Associated Press contributed to this report