The Toy Insider Mom shares new summer games

Laurie Schacht, the Toy Insider Mom, talked about the latest and grossest toys on the market. Yes, gross is the name of the game in new toys this season.
Below are the toys Laurie brought with her. And everyone in the audience went home with all of them.
World's Smallest Perplexus Twist (Super Impulse)
Licensed from Spin Master to be the World's Smallest Perplexus Twist! Twist, keep on the tracks, and avoid the dead ends and gaps! It is fun with a twist.
All the fun and challenge of a full size Perplexus - with 30 platforms to conquer plus rotating spheres for added complexity.
Age: 3+
MSRP: $6.99
Mini Arcade Games (Basic Fun!)
The most popular arcade games from decades past have reemerged in a miniature size! Mini Arcade Games feature authentic game play and nostalgic appeal, with retro-styling and sounds just like you remember!
The collection includes favorites such as Pac-Man, Space Invaders, Q*Bert, Centipede, and Frogger, and new for Spring 2018, is Joust and Rampage!
In Joust, maneuver your knight on his flying ostrich to avoid and skewer enemy knights, before they get you! Collect eggs to earn points along the way!
In Rampage, Smash cities and topple buildings with George, Lizzie and Ralph - but don't let the soldiers and helicopters take you down! Rampage features a high-resolution screen.
All Mini Arcade Games feature a Joystick and buttons that work just like the original.
Age: 8+
MSRP: $17.99 for Joust, $19.99 for Rampage (only available at Walmart)
Available: Amazon, and specialty stores; Enhanced Graphics version (like Rampage) is only available at Walmart
Watch Ya Mouth Throwdown (Buffalo Games)
Watch Ya' Mouth Throwdown is a mouthguard party game that pits players against their friends in a head-to-head competition of skill and audacity.
A companion to the authentic Watch Ya Mouth game which originally launched on Kickstarter, "Throwdown" goes beyond simply attempting to read and interpret phrases, and encourages players to compete in over 100 unique challenges to perform while hampered by cheek retractors.
Roll the challenger dice to determine who the next opponent is, draw a challenge card from the deck, and follow the instructions.
The game includes 100 Challenge Cards and 40 Phrase Cards, and is good for groups of two to six players.
Ages: 8+
MSRP: $24.99
Available: Amazon, Target, Meijer
Harry Hopper (Thames and Kosmos)
Hop... Hop... Hurray! Two teams of grasshoppers are both trying to knock over all of their blades of grass. Take turns making your grasshoppers hop toward the blades of grass. It takes a lot of skill to aim and launch them accurately! The team that knocks over all of their blades of grass first wins! Harry Hopper is a fun, active game that helps kids practice their gross motor skills, hand-eye coordination skills, and manual dexterity.
For 2-4 players
Ages 6+
MSRP $24.95
www.thamesandkosmos.com
Who Cut the Cheese (Epoch Everlasting Play)
This is a game kids will make a big stink about! Kids will giggle their way through this Electronic Gas Game waiting to see who is next to cut the cheese.
When players cut the cheese wheel with the special knife, each slice makes a different, funny sound. Each player takes a turn until they "cut the cheese" with a loud farting noise and then go back to start. Players mark their progress along the game board and move forward each time they avoid cutting the cheese. The first to reach the finish line wins!
Age: 4+
MSRP: $19.95
Available: Now, specialty retailers
Watermelon Smash (Yulu)
The new Watermelon Smash game from YULU Toys is a hilarious twist on the water roulette challenge. Will you end up dry or soaking wet? Use your head to find out!
Fill the watermelon with water or use the provided watermelon seeds for indoor play. Players take turns spinning the spinner to determine their fate. Follow the indicated instructions on the spinner and press the watermelon against your head.
Watch out, you never know when the watermelon will crack and you will lose! The last player left in the game wins!
Each Watermelon Smash game comes with a watermelon, seeds for indoor use, spinner, and game rules.
Age: 6+
MSRP: $19.99
Available: May 2018, Target Exclusive in the U.S.
Don't Step In It Game (Hasbro)
This hilarious game will create instant laughter as family and friends do their best to avoid stepping in - you guessed it - POOP compound!
Players place mounds of brown compound on the game mat, then take turns spinning the spinner to find out how many steps to take across the mat while blindfolded. The player to make it to the end of the mat while stepping in the fewest poops, wins! It's the ultimate potty-themed challenge!
Age: 4+
MSRP: $19.99
Available: Now, at most major retailers nationwide and HasbroToyShop.com.
