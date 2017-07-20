Tips and tricks for garage sale success

Summer is the season for garage and estate sales.If you're thinking of having one, it's all about preparing and staging to get top dollar for your stuff.Chris Kvapil and Wendy Weiss from Shop Melee stopped by ABC7 Thursday to share tips to ensure a successful garage sale.Kvapil and Weiss talked about what usually sells first at a sale, and shared some advice so that potential sellers don't get overwhelmed.-Advertise online because people don't look at the papers anymore-Signage day of sale leading customers to your sale-Price your items a bit higher because people will want to negotiate (but remember that items sell for approximately 10-20 percent of original cost if in good condition-Organize by like items-Try to get everything off the ground and onto tables