Top tech gifts for the holidays

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The holiday shopping season is here and this year there are all sorts of high-tech toys to choose. To help sort it all out, Josh Davis, "The Technologist" from ABT Electronics visited ABC 7 to show some of the hottest gifts for the tech-savvy people on your nice list.

Gaming
$199: Lenovo Jedi Challenge
Was $279, on sale for $189: Xbox One S
Was $449, on sale for $399: Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Star Wars Bundle

Audio
Was $49, on sale for $29: Google Home Mini
Was $199, on sale for $160: JBL Link 20
$249 Bose SoundSport Free Headphones

Gourmet Shop
Was $28, on sale for $18: Takeya Thermoflask 24oz
$180 Fizzics Copper Waytap Draft Beer System

Fun Tech
Was $399, on sale for $378: DJI Spark Sky Blue Quadcopter
$329 - $799 Apple Watch Series 3
$399 Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Link: www.abt.com
