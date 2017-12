Unique holiday gifts at the One of a Kind Show

Still looking for the perfect gift to finish your holiday shopping? There's something for everyone on your list at the 17th annual One of Kind Holiday Show . 600 artists from across North America will share their work and inspiration December 7-10 at The Mart. An extensive range of categories will be represented during this year's show including accessories, bath & body, ceramics, fashion, fiber art, furniture, glass, gourmet goods, holiday products, home goods, jewelry, kids, metal, mixed media, paintings, paper, pet products, photography, sculpture and wood. This year's show will bring back a featured space dedicated to 40 talented emerging artists, designers and craft makers, who are first-time exhibitors. Tickets are just $12 for adults, and kids under 12 get in for free. Aida Sarvan from the One of a Kind Show and Missy Rogers from Musick joined ABC 7 live from the showroom floor to talk about all of the creative pieces you can add to your shopping list.One of a Kind ShowDecember 7-10Thursday (11 a.m. - 8 p.m.), Friday (11 a.m. - 8 p.m.), Saturday (10 a.m.- 7p.m.), Sunday (10 a.m. - 5 p.m.)7th floor of The Mart, 222 Merchandise Mart Plaza, Chicago, IL 60654$12 (ages +13, good for all four days)