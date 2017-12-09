Unique holiday gifts at the One of a Kind Show

CHICAGO (WLS) --Still looking for the perfect gift to finish your holiday shopping? There's something for everyone on your list at the 17th annual One of Kind Holiday Show. 600 artists from across North America will share their work and inspiration December 7-10 at The Mart. An extensive range of categories will be represented during this year's show including accessories, bath & body, ceramics, fashion, fiber art, furniture, glass, gourmet goods, holiday products, home goods, jewelry, kids, metal, mixed media, paintings, paper, pet products, photography, sculpture and wood. This year's show will bring back a featured space dedicated to 40 talented emerging artists, designers and craft makers, who are first-time exhibitors. Tickets are just $12 for adults, and kids under 12 get in for free. Aida Sarvan from the One of a Kind Show and Missy Rogers from Musick joined ABC 7 live from the showroom floor to talk about all of the creative pieces you can add to your shopping list.
Event: One of a Kind Show
Date: December 7-10
Hours: Thursday (11 a.m. - 8 p.m.), Friday (11 a.m. - 8 p.m.), Saturday (10 a.m.- 7p.m.), Sunday (10 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
Address: 7th floor of The Mart, 222 Merchandise Mart Plaza, Chicago, IL 60654
Admission: $12 (ages +13, good for all four days)
Link: www.oneofakindshowchicago.com