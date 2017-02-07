Valentine's Day gift ideas for all your loved ones

CHICAGO (WLS) --Valentine's Day is coming up but this year we're giving you permission to think outside of the gifting box! This holiday is about love AND friendship and that means you can show some affection to the other sweethearts in your life: your best friend, sister, Mom, grandmother and daughter!
GIFTS FOR YOUR GIRLFRIENDS
Lifestyle expert, Karen Firsel, is back to show us some of the best gifts for all the ladies in your life.
1. Picture This Clothing: Wear your Imagination!
2. The shared gifting experience: Handcrafted baking at home
3. Local Art by Urban Art Chicago
4. Chicago Twist Chocolates: When in doubt, Chocolate - especially for your friends who chooses to ignore Valentine's Day all together
5. New, local T-shirt company 143 Tees