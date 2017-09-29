SHOPPING

Walmart armors up for food fight with Amazon

Walmart plans to launch a high-end grocery line aimed at millennials.

NEW YORK --
Just over a year after Walmart spent more than $3 billion for the fast-growing online retailer Jet.com, it will launch a higher-end grocery line targeting millennials as it tries to contain Amazon.com.

Amazon last month closed on its acquisition of Whole Foods, intensifying the competition between Walmart, Target, and other supermarkets as all of them fight to win a bigger slice of the grocery market.

Jet.com said Friday that the new brand, called Uniquely J, will focus on younger customers in urban areas, offering them select coffee, olive oil, paper towels, and other products.

Amazon cut prices almost immediately on a number of items at Whole Foods after it closed on the deal. Walmart has done the same over the past month.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shoppingwalmartamazonu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SHOPPING
Not home? Walmart wants to walk in and stock your fridge
Amazon mistakenly sends baby registry emails to non-pregnant customers
Founder of Peoples Garment Company discusses vintage t-shirt company
Target announces lower prices, shares fall
More Shopping
Top Stories
2 killed, including pregnant woman, in Fernwood shooting
Transgender teen's eyes gouged, genitals stabbed, authorities say
Tom Price resigns as Secretary of Health and Human Services
CPD officer disciplined, reassigned after posing with American flag
Slender Man stabbing: Wisconsin girl reaches plea deal, will avoid prison time
Driver in fatal I-80 truck crash has previous convictions
Rauner signing abortion bill could impact next year's election
DACA renewal deadline nears, Chicago area help available
Show More
Arrest made in mother's buttocks implant death at apartment
National tree company to pay record fine for immigration practices
Dance team's moves 'too sexy' for school, parents say
Mom faces possible jail time for not vaccinating son
Woman sexually assaulted in Lakeview, police say
More News
Photos
Friday Flyover: Portage High School
PHOTOS: PAWS receives 34 kittens from Hurricane Irma shelters
Puppy stolen from Northbrook animal shelter
PHOTOS: Friday Flyover
More Photos