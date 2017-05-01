Consumers should stop using and charging LayZ Board hoverboards after they were linked to a house fire that killed two girls in Pennsylvania, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).The government agency issued the consumer warning Monday following the March 10 house fire in Harrisburg, Pa., which is the first time the government has directly linked a hoverboard to a fatal fire.These hoverboards were manufactured in Shenzhen, China, and more than 3,000 units were imported into the United States, CPSC says.Hoverboards can be disposed of at local recycling center for safe handling of the lithium-ion battery.The LayZ Board is a two-wheeled, battery-powered, self-balancing scooter that has a pivoting platform intended for the rider's feet and does not have a handlebar. The name LayZ Board appears on the front of the product.Last year, the government recalled more than 500,000 hoverboards from 11 companies after reports of more than 100 hover boards overheating. That number has increased since last year, a government source said.