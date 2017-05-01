  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
SHOPPING

Warning issued about LayZ Board hoverboards after fatal house fire

LayZ Board hoverboard (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission )

Consumers should stop using and charging LayZ Board hoverboards after they were linked to a house fire that killed two girls in Pennsylvania, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The government agency issued the consumer warning Monday following the March 10 house fire in Harrisburg, Pa., which is the first time the government has directly linked a hoverboard to a fatal fire.

These hoverboards were manufactured in Shenzhen, China, and more than 3,000 units were imported into the United States, CPSC says.

Hoverboards can be disposed of at local recycling center for safe handling of the lithium-ion battery.

The LayZ Board is a two-wheeled, battery-powered, self-balancing scooter that has a pivoting platform intended for the rider's feet and does not have a handlebar. The name LayZ Board appears on the front of the product.

Last year, the government recalled more than 500,000 hoverboards from 11 companies after reports of more than 100 hover boards overheating. That number has increased since last year, a government source said.
Related Topics:
shoppinghoverboardu.s. & worldconsumer product safety commission
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SHOPPING
List of deals for Teacher Appreciation Week
GMA's Steals & Deals on Wheels comes to Chicago
One of a Kind Spring Show starts Friday
Target recalls 560K Easter, dinosaur toys
More Shopping
Top Stories
May Day in Chicago: Hundreds march for immigrant rights
Flight diverted due to smoke on plane
Police: Woman agreed to swap sex for chicken McNuggets
At least 1 dead, 3 injured in stabbing on Texas campus
Woman: Note from Chinese 'prisoner' hidden in new purse
Man accused of killing girlfriend in front of her 3 kids
Missouri authorities probe death of Iowa student from Arlington Heights
Show More
The new 'LIVE with Kelly' co-host is ...
Trump administration ending Michelle Obama's girls education program
Military dad poses as catcher to surprise kids at baseball game
Dallas paramedic shot, authorities say; scene remains 'active'
Weekend downpour prompts flooding concerns
More News
Photos
Friendly fire may have killed 2 Army Rangers in Afghanistan
Harvey home destroyed by fire
Cool or creepy? New sculpture draws strong reactions
Cubs usher with heart problem nearly didn't get World Series ring
More Photos