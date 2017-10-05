THANKSGIVING

What stores are closed on Thanksgiving?

Stores closed on Thanksgiving

Stores are once again announcing their plans to either start Black Friday early or remain closed for Thanksgiving.

Many national retailers want to give their employees and customers a chance to enjoy Thanksgiving Day with their families without having to worry about working and shopping. The number is expected to grow as Black Friday gets closer.

Some stores that closed last year, but have not announced their intentions for this Thanksgiving include Barnes & Noble, Target, Wal-mart, Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, REI, and Talbots.

The list is:
Burlington
Costco
Dillard's

DSW - Designer Shoe Warehouse
Lowe's
Marshalls
Office Depot and OfficeMax
PetSmart

Sam's Club
Staples
TJ Maxx

Eds. Note: This story will continue to be updated as information become available.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shoppingthanksgivingretailsalesblack fridayu.s. & worldbuzzworthyholiday shoppingbusinesswtvdoc
Load Comments
THANKSGIVING
Photos: President Obama's final turkey pardoning at White House
Tips to give your pets a safe and delicious Thanksgiving
6 awesome cookie recipes for Cookie Day
Man charged with killing, dismembering parents after Thanksgiving
More thanksgiving
SHOPPING
Wacky pumpkins for sale in Chicago store
Walmart armors up for food fight with Amazon
Not home? Walmart wants to walk in and stock your fridge
Amazon mistakenly sends baby registry emails to non-pregnant customers
More Shopping
Top Stories
Las Vegas gunman booked hotel rooms during Lollapalooza
Former sheriff's deputy turned armed fugitive taken into custody in Earlville, Ill.
Police: 'Tough guy' in knockout video wanted in Texas
Police: Woman raped by 2 men at Pa. park
Man gets prison for stabbing dog that put 'hex' on him
VIDEO: Burglar steals from restaurant, prepares meal like a pro
Cam Newton's response to female reporter 'disrespectful,' NFL says
Police: Paramedic sexually assaulted boy during ride-along
Show More
DCFS worker attacked while trying to rescue child
Daycare worker accused of assaulting 11-month-old girl
British novelist Ishiguro wins Nobel Literature Prize
Grant Park restoration cost after Lollapalooza tops $500,000
Blackhawks open season against Penguins at United Center Thursday
More News
Photos
Friday Flyover: Portage High School
PHOTOS: PAWS receives 34 kittens from Hurricane Irma shelters
Puppy stolen from Northbrook animal shelter
PHOTOS: Friday Flyover
More Photos