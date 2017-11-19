Shots fired in attempted robbery on Green Line train in South Loop

Chicago police are investigating a shooting on a CTA Green Line train during an attempted robbery in the South Loop Sunday morning. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police are investigating shots fired on a CTA Green Line train during an attempted robbery in the South Loop Sunday morning, police said.

Police responded to a report of shots fired on a Green Line train in the first block of East Cermak Avenue at about 5:52 a.m.. Police said two suspects were attempting to rob passengers on the train when shots were fired.

The suspects fled the scene, police said. No injuries have been reported.

Two persons of interest are being questioned by police. CTA trains were bypassing the Cermak/McCormick Place station with shuttle service between 35th Street and Roosevelt Road. Normal service was restored around 8:30 a.m.
