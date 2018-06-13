Shots fired near CTA Red Line 79th station

EMBED </>More Videos

Shots were fired and at least one bullet struck the entrance of a CTA Red Line station on the South Side. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Gunfire came dangerously close to people riding the CTA Red Line late Tuesday night. There is a bullet hole in the door to the entrance of the 79th Street station on Chicago's South Side.

Police said the shots were fired around 11:30 p.m. Witnesses said one man was chasing another man when he fired shots at him. Police said tThe victim fled the scene before police could question him.

In addition to the bullet hole in the door, police also recovered a bullet fragment.

No injuries were reported by anyone in or around the station at the time.

Area South detectives were investigating.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shots firedCTAChicagoPark ManorGreshamEnglewoodChatham
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Metra adds more train cars to BNSF morning commute
62-year-old man detained by ICE was given legal status during Reagan era
Taco Bell giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos Wednesday
Man trapped after gas station explosion; recovery effort continues
US, Canada, Mexico win bid to host 2026 FIFA World Cup
Raccoon captivates internet with Minnesota skyscraper climb
Man in custody after SWAT responds to Auburn Gresham barricade
Disney's live-action 'Dumbo' gets teaser trailer
Show More
Man accused of burgling Lakeview home caught on camera
Police release new video of Lincoln Park sex abuse suspect
Woman's body found in Far South Side garage
Person shot during altercation at Bloomingdale mall
More News