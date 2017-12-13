Shots fired on Dan Ryan Expressway temporarily close outbound lanes

The outbound Dan Ryan Expressway was shut down Wednesday morning at 63rd Street due to reports of a shooting.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Someone fired shots Wednesday morning at a man driving on the outbound Dan Ryan Expressway on Chicago's South Side, Illinois State Police said.

A 47-year-old man told state troopers he was headed south on the Dan Ryan around 5:25 a.m. when a gray Jeep pulled up on the passenger side of his car and someone inside started shooting near 75th Street.

The man was not injured, but his two right tires were shot out and there were bullet holes in a passenger-side door.

He pulled off I-90-94 and stopped at West 83rd Street and South Lafayette Avenue. The man told police he last saw the Jeep heading west on 83rd.

Investigators closed all lanes of the outbound Dan Ryan from 71st to 79th streets until around 8:20 a.m. Drivers in the express lanes were diverted to the local lanes and all traffic was forced off the expressway as troopers searched for shell casings and other evidence.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information pertinent to the ongoing investigation should call Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400. Callers may remain anonymous.
