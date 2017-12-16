Silver Alert issued for 72-year-old man missing from Dyer, Ind.

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 72-year-old man missing from northwest, Indiana.Police said James Strouzas is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.He was last seen Friday at 10 a.m. in Dyer, Indiana driving a light green 2006 Chevrolet Malibu with Indiana license plate MOMBMK.Strouzas is 5'10", 215 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue/red baseball hat, black jacket, blue sweater, blue jeans and brown/black shoes.Anyone with information is asked to contact Dyer Police Department at 219-746-2401, 219-660-0001, or 911.