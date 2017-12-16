Silver Alert issued for 72-year-old man missing from Dyer, Ind.

James Strouzas .

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 72-year-old man missing from northwest, Indiana.

Police said James Strouzas is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

He was last seen Friday at 10 a.m. in Dyer, Indiana driving a light green 2006 Chevrolet Malibu with Indiana license plate MOMBMK.

Strouzas is 5'10", 215 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue/red baseball hat, black jacket, blue sweater, blue jeans and brown/black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dyer Police Department at 219-746-2401, 219-660-0001, or 911.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
missing manDyer
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman killed in Melrose Park train crash identified
Chicago police applicants taking entry exam Saturday
Fire breaks out at Near North Side high-rise
Some CTA workers get free parking in paid Blue Line lot
2 shot including 13-year-old boy in Auburn Gresham
New Laws 2018: Illinois laws that take effect January 1
Man, 21, killed in Target parking lot shooting
Teacher allegedly raped by inmate after class at prison
Show More
'Potentially hazardous' asteroid to pass Earth on Saturday
Chance the Rapper's charity hosting night at Field Museum
Dumpster full of books discovered behind CPS school
Federal Aid: Chicago getting new U.S. prosecutors
More News
Photos
New Laws 2018: Illinois laws that take effect January 1
PHOTOS: Deer stroll into store, epic photo shoot follows
ADORABLE PHOTOS: How animals celebrate the holidays
Indiana mom dresses son as 'Elf on the Shelf' for good cause
More Photos