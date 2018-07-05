Sinkhole swallows car in Minn.; teen driver only had license for a month

A sinkhole swallowed a car in Minnesota, just west of Minneapolis. (KGO-TV)

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. --
A 16-year-old in southwestern Minnesota who drove his car into a sinkhole following heavy rains escaped by climbing out the back window.

WCCO-TV reports that the Renville County Sheriff's Office says the sinkhole formed after a culvert under the road washed out. The teen wasn't injured.

His grandmother, Candace Leopold, says he got his driver's license last month and only had the car for a few weeks when the sinkhole swallowed it Tuesday. She says he was on his way to work at a farm near Redwood Falls, a community about 115 miles (185 kilometers) west of Minneapolis.

Details about damage to the car were not immediately known.
