Sister claims to know location of Stacey Peterson's body

The sister of missing woman Stacey Peterson claimed to know where Peterson's remains are Thursday.

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) --
The sister of missing Bolingbrook woman Stacey Peterson claimed Thursday to know where Peterson's remains are located.

In a Facebook post, Cassandra Cales wrote that she has never given up searching for her sister and claimed to have photographs of Peterson's body in a sanitary and shipping canal.

A source told ABC7 the images show a full skeleton and the chances of Peterson's remains being intact after so much time are low.

Peterson was the wife of Bolingbrook police officer Drew Peterson. She went missing in October 2007.

A spokesperson for the Will County State's Attorney said they have followed every credible lead in the case.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
missing personmissing womancold caseBolingbrook
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
At least 4 dead, 9 injured after Florida International University pedestrian bridge collapse
2 children missing from Markham found safe
Game store owner accused of molesting girl, 13, for over a year
Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, files for divorce
Logan Square accidental shooting leads cops to cache of meth, other drugs
Man charged in fatal stabbing of social services employee
Bottled water may contain tiny particles of plastic, study reveals
Citizenship denied for Illinois Army veteran fighting deportation
Show More
Man shot in face in Gresham
'Virtual kidnapping' scam terrifying parents
'Godfather of Grass,' 'Cornbread Mafia' leader sentenced to 57 months in prison
Toys R Us planning to liquidate its US operations, closing 740 stores
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos