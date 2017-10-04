LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

Sisters of Marilou Danley, girlfriend of Stephen Paddock: 'He sent her away' to plan

EMBED </>More Videos

The sisters of Marilou Danley say that suspected Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock sent her to the Philippines so he could plan his deadly rampage. (Seven Network via CNN)

As Marilou Danley, the girlfriend of suspected Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock, arrives in the U.S. for questioning, her sisters are speaking out, saying that Paddock made sure she was out of the picture as he planned.

"I know that she don't know anything as well, like us," one sister said through tears. "She was sent away so that she will be not there to interfere with what he's planning."

Danley's two sisters spoke to 7 News Australia and had their faces blurred. They said Danley is a good person.

"Marilou Danley is my sister. She is a good person and gentle soul. A mother, a grandmother, a sister, a friend," said one sister.

They said that Danley, who is Australian, had arrived in the Philippines more than a week before the shooting. She is believed to have been visiting family. While she was there, Paddock wired $100,000 to an account under her name.

"She didn't even know that she was going to the Philippines, until Steve said, 'Marilou, I found you a cheap ticket to the Philippines,'" one sister said.

They expressed gratitude that she is alive but said that doesn't make up for what happened.

"He sent her away, so that he can plan what he's planning without interruptions," one sister said. "In that sense, I thank him for sparing my sister's life. But that won't be able to compensate the 59 people's lives."

The sisters believe their sister might have information that can help the investigation. Paddock died the night he is suspected of killing dozens and injuring hundreds.

"No one can put the puzzles together. No one. Except Marilou," one sister said. "Because Steve is not here to talk anymore. Only Marilou can maybe help."

Danley, who 7 News reports moved to the U.S. in 1989, landed at Los Angeles International Airport late Tuesday and was met by federal agents. The 62-year-old was a live-in girlfriend of Paddock. She is considered a "person of interest" in the case but police have not named her as a suspect.

"She probably was even shocked than us because she was more closer to him than us," one sister said. "To be able to find out that the person you live with, that you love and live with can do such thing, and you thought you know the person yourself."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
las vegas mass shootinglas vegasshootingu.s. & world
Load Comments
LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING
Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend returns to US for questioning
Jason Aldean cancels shows out of respect for Las Vegas victims
Video, photos show rifles inside Vegas shooter's room
Las Vegas shooter transferred $100K, set up cameras at hotel room
More las vegas mass shooting
Top Stories
Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend returns to US for questioning
Jason Aldean cancels shows out of respect for Las Vegas victims
Bryan Bickell to retire from NHL as Chicago Blackhawk
Chicago firefighters, paramedics head to Puerto Rico
Video shows Las Vegas shooter's hotel room
Las Vegas survivor held stranger for hours
Vigil held for woman killed in high-speed Wheaton crash
2 juveniles charged in beating of teen after football game in NW Indiana
Show More
Las Vegas shooting: White Sox prospect's sister dies in massacre
2 things you must do to survive a mass shooting
Police search for possibly armed man near Plainfield North High School
'Serial train robber' gets 10 years in gun thefts from Chicago rail yard
Video, photos show rifles inside Vegas shooter's room
More News
Top Video
Video shows Las Vegas shooter's hotel room
Chicago police waste millions on overtime, IG says
Chicago museums examine artifact for secret message
Las Vegas survivor held stranger for hours
More Video