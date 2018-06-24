SIU to honor alumnus Jason Seaman who stopped Indiana school shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Southern Illinois University plans to honor a former student who stopped a shooting at an Indiana school. (WLS)

CARBONDALE, Ill. --
An Indiana teacher who stopped a school shooting will be honored as grand marshal at a homecoming event at Southern Illinois University.

Jason Seaman attended the Carbondale school and played football from 2007 to 2010. The university's homecoming is set for Oct. 20 when the Salukis play Indiana State.

Seaman is a teacher at Noblesville West Middle School, near Indianapolis. He was shot three times on May 25 while stopping a student who fired a gun in his classroom. Another student was seriously injured.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school shootingheroteacherstudent arrestedIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Indiana teacher hailed as hero after disarming school shooter speaks out
Indiana school shooting leaves 2 injured; suspect in custody
Top Stories
Chicago Pride Parade to step off on North Side Sunday
Woman charged after 2 young children injured in Bronzeville crash
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Retailers experiment with blue lights to deter drug use
Trump Administration announces plan to reunite immigrant families separated at border
Sensory Garden Playground in Lisle set to expand
VIDEO: Woman wields machete after Dan Ryan hit-and-run crash
Chicago's Black Fire Brigade opens new facility
Show More
Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she was told to leave Virginia restaurant
Cynthia Nixon says son, a U of C grad, has come out as transgender
Housing project in Logan Square honors LGBTQ activist John Pennycuff
Rock the Badges event raises money for police officers, firefighters
More News