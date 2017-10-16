Sketch released on suspect in Burbank attempted sex assault

BURBANK, Ill. (WLS) --
Burbank police released a composite sketch Monday of the suspect in an attempted sex assault from Oct. 12.

The victim of that attempted rape said she was walking near 81st and Sayre Avenue at about 7:45 p.m. last Thursday when a man she did not know approached her from behind, He grabbed her violently, slammed her to the ground, and pulled her pants off. That's when she started screaming.

"He proceeded to pull my pants down. He was trying to rape me. It took a while before my scream came out, 'cuz you know, your body goes into shock," she told ABC7 Eyewitness News. She did not want to be identified.

The victim was able to break free and ran to a neighbor for help.

Police described the suspect as approximately 24 years old and about 5 ft. 7 in. tall. Police said Monday they do not have new leads, but are reaching out to other jurisdictions to see if there is a pattern or link to any other attacks.
