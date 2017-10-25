Sketches, 911 call released in Sherri Papini kidnapping case

REDDING, Calif. --A Northern California sheriff has released new details in the mysterious disappearance of Sherri Papini, the young mother found battered and bruised but alive nearly a year ago along a freeway after she was missing for three weeks.
The Shasta County sheriff's department also released sketches of two suspects and a 911 call from Keith Papini reporting his wife missing on November 2.
LISTEN: Keith Papini's 911 call
The department said Wednesday that investigators collected male DNA from the clothing Papini was wearing when she was found Thanksgiving morning and female DNA that was discovered on Papini's body. The samples have not been identified.
The sheriff's department said a Detroit man Papini texted and planned to meet shortly before her disappearance has been cleared of involvement.
Papini disappeared Nov. 2 while jogging near her home in Shasta County, about 215 miles (350 kilometers) north of San Francisco.
RELATED: Missing mom Sherri Papini branded with 'message' by abductor, sheriff says
Papini's husband said his 34-year-old wife was covered with bruises and burns and was chained at the waist and wrists when she was found along Interstate 5 near Sacramento on Thanksgiving.
Papini said she was held captive by two women for 22 days. Officials said the abductors branded her with a message before she was released. last year, her husband told "Good Morning America" that the suspects may have been trying to humiliate Papini by cutting off her long blonde hair and branding her. Bosenko declined to elaborate on the branding, saying only that it was a message, not a symbol.
The sketches released by FBI officials show two women. Officials said the first is described as being 5'5" tall, with a medium build, 20 to 30 years old, coarse, curly dark hair, thin eyebrows and pierced ears. The second woman has straight black hair with some gray in it, thick eye brows, between 40 and 50 years old, and 5'7" tall.
The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to their identification.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.