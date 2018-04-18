GARY, Ind. (WLS) --A 28-year-old Gary woman who was fatally shot in her home was slated to testify in an upcoming murder trial and had received multiple threats over the past few years, her attorney said Wednesday.
Pamela Hunter, a mother of five children, was fatally shot early Tuesday through a window in her own home in the 1400-block of East 35th Place in Gary. Her 8-year-old daughter was shot in the foot, but survived.
No one was in custody Wednesday afternoon.
Jamise Perkins, Hunter's attorney, said that she believes her client was killed because she was a witness on behalf of the state in a murder trial, which stemmed from a November 2015 shooting. The accuser used a party that Hunter hosted as an alibi.
"It is my opinion that but for the fact that Pamela was a witness in this case, she'd be a live today," Perkins said.
Hunter had already testified that the suspect was at her home the night of the party, according to court records. However, she said that he left and came back and was overheard saying that he was involved in a shooting.
Perkins said that Hunter had received threatening phone calls and had changed her phone number multiple times. She also had told Perkins that individuals approached her at a gas station, referencing the case.
At one point, Hunter moved herself and children into a shelter.
KILLED IN HER HOME
Three of Hunter's children were at home when the shooting occurred. In addition to the 8-year-old, her 9-year-old and 10-year-old children were there but unharmed. Her two other children, age 2 and 5, were at another family member's house.
Neighbors said they heard 7-8 gunshots and then saw the woman's boyfriend in the street asking for help. The boyfriend was questioned by police and released.
Family members said the violence is too much. The children's father was gunned down a few years ago.
Police are asked for the public's help. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.