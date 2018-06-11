Small explosions, seismic activity continues from Hawaii's Kilauea

EMBED </>More Videos

Lava flows and hazardous volcanic particles continue to be emitted by Hawaii's Kilauea volcano. (Paradise helicopters)

As lava continues to flow on Hawaii's Big Island, the U.S. Geological Survey detected two small explosions and seismic activity from the Kilauea volcano.

The USGS said two explosions, one at 12:46 AM HST and another 4:43 AM HST, occurred on June 11. The preliminary magnitude of the second event was 5.4.

Residents were warned about minor ash fall as a result of the explosions, but the USGS called the explosions "typical of past events."

To date, lava from Kilauea's eruption has destroyed more than 600 homes and covered more than 5,000 acres. Some areas have been covered up to 20 feet deep.

USGS scientists have been unable to determine when the eruptions will end.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
volcanoweatheru.s. & worldUSGS
Related
Lava from Kilauea could fill 45,400 Olympic-sized pools
Top Stories
Woman, 81, found decapitated in Far South Side home
Chicago-bound flight from Rome diverted over "potential security concern"
9 killed, 28 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Dennis Rodman arrives in Singapore ahead of Trump-Kim summit
Pit bull grabs baby by diaper, saves her from fire
'Dancing doctor' speaks out, says patients asked for videos
Missing Air Force officer found 35 years later
Officer kills woman accused of trying to hit him with her car
Show More
Driver, 15, to face judge in deadly crash involving infant, 8 other teens
New Metra BNSF schedule goes into effect
Sister of mom accused of torturing 13 kids claims woman practiced witchcraft
The end of net neutrality is here
International House of Burgers: 'IHOP' becomes 'IHOb'
More News