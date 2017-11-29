Smash-and-grab robbers strike Schaumburg Jared's

Schaumburg police said three smash-and-grab robbers struck a Jared's jewelry store Wednesday night.Police said the men came into the store in the 1700-block of Woodfield Road just after 7 p.m. with hammers, smashed display cases holding loose diamonds and took whatever they could carry. They then fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.Police said the robbers did not show a gun. It was unclear if there were any injuries.Police described the suspects as three men wearing dark clothes, with hoodies pulled down over their faces.An investigation is ongoing.