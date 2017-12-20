Woman gets 5 years for firing guns out of moving car, posting video on Snapchat

EMBED </>More Videos

Sierra Tarbutton told Eyewitness News she feels she's being unfairly judged for this Snapchat video.

HOUSTON --
A woman who admitted to opening fire outside a moving vehicle and recording it all on Snapchat is headed to prison for her behavior.

Sierra Tarbutton was with Michael "Money Mike" Cuellar as they allegedly fired guns while riding down Memorial Drive back in September and posting the gunfire on Snapchat.

Tarbutton has been sentenced to five years in prison for her role in the stunt.

EMBED More News Videos

Mike "Money Mike" Cuellar was released from jail on bond tonight and extended a message to officers.

HPD: Snapchat shooting suspects no strangers to police
EMBED More News Videos

HPD says two people are now answering for their alleged crimes after they were posted to Snapchat.



When ABC13 talked with Tarbutton back in October, she admitted to shooting up in the air, but said it wasn't that big of a deal, it was just something to put on social media.

Tarbutton's mother added that the whole thing is a misunderstanding, claiming her daughter wouldn't have been shooting in the air if she thought anybody could've gotten hurt.
EMBED More News Videos

A man and woman have been charged after a Snapchat video appears to show them randomly shooting out of a moving vehicle in west Houston.


Tarbutton said, "We were drinking at the time and were riding around, shooting in the air."

"She's going through a rough patch and we'll take it one day at a time," her mother, Sonya Shumway, said.

When we asked her mother whether she realizes the severity of her actions, she said, "Honestly, I think guns, the severity, I used to be a corrections officer, and I'm a believer in the permit of having a gun."

Then Shumway added, "The area they were in, she knows nobody couldn't have gotten hurt."

Tarabutton said she is just old friends with Cuellar, who police say was in those videos with her.

EMBED More News Videos

Tarbutton has been arrested, but Cuellar is still at large.



Tarbutton entered a guilty plea to deadly conduct and criminal mischief. She also admitted guilt to the other two charges she was out on bond for previously -- harassment of a public servant and retaliation.

Tarbutton is expected to report to prison on January 2, after the holidays.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
snapchatsocial mediaviral videoinvestigationgun violenceshootingu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Alleged Snapchat shooter sends message to police: It wasn't that big a deal
Snapchat shooting video suspects ID'd, remain at-large
Snapchat video that looks like random shooting spree under investigation
Top Stories
Boy, 5, shot for 2nd time in his life on South Side
Lyft driver carjacked in Bronzeville
12 killed as bus carrying cruise ship passengers crashes in Mexico
Check out our new ABC7 app!
Skimming device found on Loop ATM
Amber Alert issued for missing baby after mom found fatally stabbed
Parents accused of trying to sell kids for drugs, money
Senate moves tax cut legislation to brink of final passage
Show More
Here's what the GOP tax plan could mean for you
Mauled by dogs: Sheriff offers gruesome details about death of woman killed by her own pets
Woman gives birth to daughter from embryo frozen 24 years ago
Cardinal Bernard Law, figure at center of church abuse scandal, dead at 86
More News
Top Video
Check out our new ABC7 app!
Boy, 5, shot for 2nd time in his life on South Side
Lyft driver carjacked in Bronzeville
Man, 18, killed in Des Plaines hit and run
More Video