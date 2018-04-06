Social worker accused of sexual misconduct with disabled patient

An Illinois Department of Human Services social worker at Elgin Mental Health Center was charged Thursday with sexual misconduct with a person with disabilities the Kane County state's attorney said.Prosecutors said that Christy Lenhardt, 53, of South Elgin engaged in sexual conduct with a patient at Elgin Mental Health Center multiple times between November 2014 and July 2017.Authorities said Lenhardt knew the sexual conduct was forbidden by law.If convicted, Lenhardt faces up to 2-5 years in prison.She is due in court April 20.