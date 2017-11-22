MEGA MILLIONS

$1M Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Chicago

Mega Millions

CHICAGO (WLS) --
You could be a millionaire! Did you buy a Mega Millions ticket in Chicago's Loop? If so, you may have just won $1 million.

Illinois Lottery officials said the winning ticket was sold at INS Market, located at 225 N. Michigan Ave., #C140.

The Quick Pick ticket matched five numbers in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing: 03 - 07 - 22 - 27 - 50

The winner should sign the back of their ticket immediately and keep it in a safe place. This lucky player has until Nov. 21, 2018 to claim their prize, lottery officials said.

The winner should visit one of the Illinois Lottery's five prize centers, which are located in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights. For more information, visit IllinoisLottery.com.

The convenience store will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. That's 1 percent of the prize amount.

More than 19,800 players in Illinois won prizes in this drawing. Those prizes range from $2 to $10,000. Check your ticket to see if you're lucky too!

Mega Millions drawings are conducted at 10 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. The jackpot for Friday's drawing is $119 million.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societymega millionslotteryChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MEGA MILLIONS
4 changes to the Mega Millions that you need to know
Mega Millions winner from Palos Heights claims $393M jackpot
Powerball is largest ever single winning ticket
Powerball winning numbers drawn for $371M lottery jackpot
More mega millions
SOCIETY
How to keep your pet safe this Thanksgiving
Original Gerber baby celebrates 91st birthday
Teens honored for saving baby's life in West Dundee
CBS News fires Charlie Rose following sexual misconduct allegations
More Society
Top Stories
Ex-Gage Park charter school teacher charged with sex abuse
3 teens charged in South Side carjackings
Prosecutors: Man charged with ejaculating into co-worker's water bottles
Woman drives with massive spider in car for 20 minutes
Dramatic footage shows escape, shooting of North Korean defector
Columbia College students robbed in 5th incident near Grant Park
Original Gerber baby celebrates 91st birthday
Trump defends Roy Moore but calls it 'good for women' so many allegations coming out
Show More
Thanksgiving holiday travelers should allow extra time at Chicago airports
Educational or inappropriate? Woman posts autopsy photos on social media
US Navy plane with 11 aboard crashes into Pacific; 8 rescued
4 children, 2 adults killed in house fire outside Dixon ID'd
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shoppers warned of dangerous toys, household items during holiday season
PHOTOS: Dogs, cats in need of homes for Thanksgiving
PHOTOS: Tom Petty's California lake house listed for $5.9M
Conrad Chicago hotel rooms for $11.14 a night sell out
More Photos