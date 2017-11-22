$1M Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Chicago

You could be a millionaire! Did you buy a Mega Millions ticket in Chicago's Loop? If so, you may have just won $1 million.Illinois Lottery officials said the winning ticket was sold at INS Market, located at 225 N. Michigan Ave., #C140.The Quick Pick ticket matched five numbers in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing:The winner should sign the back of their ticket immediately and keep it in a safe place. This lucky player has until Nov. 21, 2018 to claim their prize, lottery officials said.The winner should visit one of the Illinois Lottery's five prize centers, which are located in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights. For more information, visit IllinoisLottery.com.The convenience store will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. That's 1 percent of the prize amount.More than 19,800 players in Illinois won prizes in this drawing. Those prizes range from $2 to $10,000. Check your ticket to see if you're lucky too!Mega Millions drawings are conducted at 10 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. The jackpot for Friday's drawing is $119 million.