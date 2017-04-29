CHICAGO (WLS) --The Cubs may be away, but that's not stopping thousands of fans from running through Wrigley. The 12th Annual Race to Wrigley sends runners through the Friendly Confines in a 5K race through the Lakeview neighborhood. The race begins at 8:00am on Saturday, April 29, 2017. New this year, finishers will receive a Race to Wrigley medal with the 2016 Cubs World Series Champions logo and a Cubs t-shirt.
Proceeds from the Race to Wrigley support the Cubs Charities, which works to give more sport opportunities and educational programs to the community. Cubs Charities will also donate proceeds from all personal fundraising to Advocate Children's Hospital. Top fundraisers will receive special recognition at a Cubs home game. Mike Lufrano, the Cubs Executive Vice President of Community Affairs, joined ABC 7 live from the Race to Wrigley to talk about how the Cubs Charities help Chicago.
Race to Wrigley Charity Run
Date: Saturday, April 29
Start time is 8 a.m.
Address: Outside Wrigley Field
Fans can make a donation to Cubs Charities by visiting www.CubsCharities.org
Link: www.Cubs.com/race